Home / India News / 42 new Covid-19 cases emerge in Mumbai’s Dharavi, death toll rises to 18

42 new Covid-19 cases emerge in Mumbai’s Dharavi, death toll rises to 18

With the number of Covid-19 cases mounting in what is believed to be Asia’s largest slum dwelling, the BMC has increased the number of institutional quarantine facilities by adding a 1200-bed Dedicated Corona Health Centre (DCHC) at the NESCO ground in Goregaon.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 06:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Dharavi has touched 330 and the death toll has risen to 18. (PRATIK CHORGE/HT PHOTO.)

Forty-two new coronavirus patients have been found in Dharavi slums of Mumbai on Tuesday taking the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the area to 330, and four patients have succumbed to the disease, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said

“Four deaths and 42 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Dharavi area today. The total positive cases in the area stand at 330 and the death toll has risen to 18,” the BMC said in a statement.

With the number of Covid-19 cases mounting in what is believed to be Asia’s largest slum dwelling, the BMC has increased the number of institutional quarantine facilities by adding a 1200-bed Dedicated Corona Health Centre (DCHC) at the NESCO ground in Goregaon. This facility also has 1,000 beds with oxygen supply, courtesy the Romel Group and the MCHI-CREDAI.



In Mumbai, the coronavirus case count inched towards the 6,000-mark on Tuesday with 393 fresh infections, while 25 more patients died, taking the death toll to 244, the civic body said.

With 393 more people testing positive for coronavirus in Mumbai, the tally zoomed to 5,982, according to the BMC.

At least 219 more people have recovered from the Covid-19 infection, taking the number of discharged patients to 1,234 so far.

According to the civic body’s statement, out of the new cases, samples of 103 people had tested positive in private labs on April 25-26. These patients had already been admitted in isolation wards, where they are receiving treatment.

