435 kg of suspected brown sugar seized in Manipur raid

Seen here is the police with the seized drugs. (HT Photo)

The Manipur police busted a suspected brown sugar manufacturing laboratory in Thoubal district during an operation and seized around 435.945 kg of illegal contraband, 438 litres of morphinated liquid along with many other items on Thursday, reports said.

According to police sources, some contraband drug items were being manufactured at the residence of Md Kayamuddin, alias Amuthi (34) of Thoubal Moijing Awang Leikai. A combined team of Thoubal District police, including a team of women police under the supervision of SP Thoubal Dr S Ibomcha Singh, rushed to the spot.

“When our police teams arrived at the spot, the offenders Kayamuddin, alias Amuthi, and his wife Athotpi and their associates escaped under the cover of darkness,” said a police source.

The teams recovered a large number of items used in manufacturing of the banned contraband drugs, it said.

The recovered items include seven plastic buckets (Brite) each of 100 litres capacity containing suspected morphinated liquid and one empty, two polycarbonate drums containing suspected morphinated liquid, 16 plastic sacks in different colours containing suspected brown sugar, two empty LPG cylinders, one refilled LPG cylinder, two gas stoves, one electronic weighing machine, one electric water pump, one spade, one shovel, one drumbus (mallet), one electric stand fan, one plastic polythene containing lime weighed 705 gms, one green plastic tarpaulin and one plastic bottle containing Ammonium Chloride.

The police also seized one black Bajaj Auto Rickshaw (MN04G-0489), one red Honda Activa with no registration number plate, two Aadhaar cards in the names of Kayamuddin and Athotpi and one driving licence in the name of Md Amir Hussain of Moijing Awang Leikai, which was found inside the tool box of Honda Activa.

The source said a case has been registered at Thoubal police station and the recovered items were handed over to the officer in charge of Thoubal police station for further necessary action, it added.