443 new Covid-19 cases take Andhra past the 9000-mark, 111 dead so far

443 new Covid-19 cases take Andhra past the 9000-mark, 111 dead so far

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 18:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A fresh batch of 83 people have been cured and discharged in the last 24 hours. So far 4,435 patients have been discharged from various hospitals, the state’s Command Control Room informed. (HT PHOTO.)

Andhra Pradesh on Monday detected 443 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 9,372, according to data from the state’s Command Control Room.

With the addition of 5 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the Telugu state has now risen to 111.

There are currently a total of 4,826 active coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh. With 443 new Covid-19 cases detected on Monday, the state has now crossed the 9000-mark.

A fresh batch of 83 people have been cured and discharged in the last 24 hours. So far 4,435 patients have been discharged from various hospitals, the state’s Command Control Room informed.



In the last 24 hours, 16,704 samples have been tested in Andhra Pradesh, 392 of them have been detected Covid-19 positive.

Out of new cases found, 44 people are from other states and seven from other countries too have been detected Covid-19 positive.

Barely eight days after recording 3 lakh Covid-19 cases, India on Sunday crossed the four lakh-mark with the biggest single-day spike of 15,413 new infections.

India currently has 425,282 cases of the coronavirus disease after 14,821 infections and 445 deaths, the highest so far, were reported in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry data showed on Monday.

There are 174,384 active Covid-19 cases and 237,195 people have been cured of the disease, according to the health ministry. The country’s death toll stands at 13,699.

