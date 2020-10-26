Sections
45,149 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally past 7.9 million; lowest single-day spike since July-end

Earlier, on October 20, the country had reported 46,790 new cases, which were then the lowest single-day figures since July 23, when 45,720 infections were reported.

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 10:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man for coronavirus testing, at MMG Hospital, in Ghaziabad (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

India on Monday continued its downward trajectory of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) cases as the country reported 45,149 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking its caseload past the 7.9 million mark to 7,909,960, as per the Union health ministry’s dashboard.

This marks the country’s lowest single-day spike since July-end. Earlier, on October 20, India had reported 46,790 new Covid-19 cases. This was the first time since July 23 that there were less than 50,000 new cases; 45,720 infections were recorded on the said date.

The number of active cases in the country continue to stay below the seven-lakh mark and are currently at 653,717 or 8.50% of the country’s overall caseload. Recoveries, meanwhile, crossed the 7.1 million mark to reach 7,137,228 after 59,105 more people--higher than new infections--recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

India’s total recoveries constitute 90% of the country’s total cases. Meanwhile, with 480 new fatalities, the death toll due to the virus has reached 119,014 or 1.50% of the total cases.



Also, in the last 24 hours, a total of 939,039 samples were tested for the disease, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said, adding that with this, 103,462,778 samples have been tested in the country thus far.

India continues to be the second worst-hit country after the United States, with Brazil in third place. However, it also has the highest number of recovered cases in the world.

These latest numbers come at a time the country is opening up gradually, after four strict phases of nationwide lockdown between March 24 and May 31. However, with festival season around the corner, the government has warned the citizens to not get complacent or else there might be a rapid surge in new cases.

Europe is witnessing a second wave of infections which has led to severe curbs in several countries there.

