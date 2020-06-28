Sections
Home / India News / 45 home guards quarantined in Uttarakhand after 2 constables test Covid-19 positive

With these two fresh cases, a total of nine police staff have tested positive for Covid-19 in Uttarakhand.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 18:30 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Till date, Udham Singh Nagar district has reported 229 Covid-19 positive cases, with 97 active cases in the district till Saturday evening. The district has also reported the death of three patients due to the disease. (HT PHOTO.)

Two days after two woman constables tested positive for Covid-19 from Udham Singh Nagar district, over 45 home guards were quarantined and tested in the same district.

On Friday, two women constables tested Covid-19 positive from ITI police station in Kashipur area of Udham Singh Nagar district after which the police station was sealed, informed officials.

More than 45 home guards were found to have come in contact with the coronavirus positive patients during the contact tracing process.

Dr. Shailaja Bhatt, chief medical officer of Udham Singh Nagar district said that the sampling process of all the contacts was being done on Sunday which included the homeguard personnel.



“We are taking samples of all the close contacts of the patients. Soon after the police staff tested positive, the police station was sealed by the administration and no movement is allowed in that area,” said the chief medical officer. Officials are looking for more people who are likely to have come in contact with the patients.

Rajesh Bhatt, additional superintendent of police Kashipur said that the concerned building has only been sealed for complete sanitization and it has not been declared a containment zone.

Till date, Udham Singh Nagar district has reported 229 Covid-19 positive cases, with 97 active cases in the district till Saturday evening. The district has also reported the death of three patients due to the disease.

As per official records, two police staff tested positive from Haridwar district, one from Dehradun, two from Champawat, one from Pauri Garhwal, two from Udham Singh Nagar and one was a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel.

