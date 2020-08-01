45 juveniles in Odisha correctional home test Covid-19 positive

While the Covid-19 hotspot of Ganjam has reported more than 10,000 cases, 5 other districts have more than 1,000 cases. (ANI)

At least 45 juveniles lodged in a government-run correctional facility in Berhampur town have tested positive for Covid-19 on the day Odisha recorded its highest single-day surge of 1,602 cases.

Berhampur Municipal Corporation commissioner Chakraborty Singh Rathore said of the 100 minors in the home, 72 had developed Covid-19-like symptoms following which swab samples were collected Friday. The reports of 45 inmates tested positive for Covid-19. Juveniles from 12 districts accused in several cases are staying in the Berhampur correctional facility.

Superintendent of the correctional home, PK Hara said the infected inmates have been kept in isolation and their treatment has started. So far 96 undertrial prisoners across Odisha jails have tested positive for Covid-19 following which state prison department officials released 16,789 inmates from jails.

Meanwhile, Odisha reported 1,602 cases and 10 deaths today, the highest single-day surge so far taking the total positive cases to 33,479 and deaths to 187. The month of July has turned out to be the most crucial for Odisha with 78% of the total cases reported in last 31 days. In July, Odisha had a daily average growth rate of 5.02%. While the Covid-19 hotspot of Ganjam has reported more than 10,000 cases, 5 other districts have more than 1,000 cases.

As the sample positivity rate hovers around 10, the state government from Saturday would test at least 20,000 samples everyday.