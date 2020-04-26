Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / 46 people discharged from Covid-19 hospitals in Jaipur, highest so far

46 people discharged from Covid-19 hospitals in Jaipur, highest so far

According to the state health department’s medical bulletin on Sunday morning, 244 people had been discharged in Rajasthan even as the number of recovered cases was 513.

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 12:41 IST

By Rakesh Goswami, Hindustan Times Jaipur

Police personnel on horseback during a flag march to announce lockdown and restrictions on movement in the walled city area of Jaipur, Rajasthan on Saturday. (Himanshu Vyas/HT Photo )

Forty-six people were sent home from hospitals in Jaipur on Saturday evening after they recovered from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), highest so far in Rajasthan as well as in the state capital.

The last patient to be discharged in Jaipur was on April 1, said officials.

Until Saturday, only six patients from Jaipur had been sent home from the three government hospitals where Covid-19 cases are being treated – SMS Hospital, Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) and Jaipuriya Hospital.

According to the state health department’s medical bulletin on Sunday morning, 244 people had been discharged in Rajasthan even as the number of recovered cases was 513.



“We wait for three negative reports before discharging patients,” said Dr DS Meena, superintendent of SMS Hospital.

Also read: Rajasthan to organise passage for migrant workers, says CM Gehlot

Jaipur continues to report the highest number of cases in Rajasthan at 799. The capital also accounts for more than half the state’s Covid-19 mortality; 19 deaths out of 35 are from Jaipur.

Officials said seven of these deceased people tested positive for Covid-19 after death.

Also read: States divided on extending lockdown beyond May 3

“The first of such case came to us on April 14. The man was operated for abdominal trouble and he died on April 17. Later, four doctors who were part of the surgical team also tested positive,” Dr Meena said.

Also read: Rajasthan seeks ICMR approval to begin trials for plasma therapy

Officials said 58 cases were reported in the state on Sunday morning, including 20 from Nagaur and 15 from Jodhpur, taking the state’s Covid-19 tally to 2141.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Apr 27, 2020 20:19 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Allow opening of small shops, biz and industries, Capt to Shah
Apr 27, 2020 20:28 IST
Bundesliga plan to restart faces increasing opposition
Apr 27, 2020 20:27 IST
Migrant labourers in Hisar get training in utility, repair works
Apr 27, 2020 20:26 IST
Panjab University organises international webinar on advancements in biotechnology
Apr 27, 2020 20:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.