46 people discharged from Covid-19 hospitals in Jaipur, highest so far

Forty-six people were sent home from hospitals in Jaipur on Saturday evening after they recovered from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), highest so far in Rajasthan as well as in the state capital.

The last patient to be discharged in Jaipur was on April 1, said officials.

Until Saturday, only six patients from Jaipur had been sent home from the three government hospitals where Covid-19 cases are being treated – SMS Hospital, Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) and Jaipuriya Hospital.

According to the state health department’s medical bulletin on Sunday morning, 244 people had been discharged in Rajasthan even as the number of recovered cases was 513.

“We wait for three negative reports before discharging patients,” said Dr DS Meena, superintendent of SMS Hospital.

Jaipur continues to report the highest number of cases in Rajasthan at 799. The capital also accounts for more than half the state’s Covid-19 mortality; 19 deaths out of 35 are from Jaipur.

Officials said seven of these deceased people tested positive for Covid-19 after death.

“The first of such case came to us on April 14. The man was operated for abdominal trouble and he died on April 17. Later, four doctors who were part of the surgical team also tested positive,” Dr Meena said.

Officials said 58 cases were reported in the state on Sunday morning, including 20 from Nagaur and 15 from Jodhpur, taking the state’s Covid-19 tally to 2141.