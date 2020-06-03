Sections
Home / India News / 47 new Covid-19 cases in Goa in largest spike as tally crosses 100

47 new Covid-19 cases in Goa in largest spike as tally crosses 100

More cases are expected to emerge as testing of the 2,000 residents within the containment zone continues.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 20:56 IST

By Gerard de Souza| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Panaji

Health authorities in Goa have launched a massive testing drive in the Mangor Hill containment zone in Vasco. (Representative Photo/ANI)

Goa witnessed its biggest single day surge in coronavirus cases on Wednesday after 47 people -- most of them from within the containment zone at Mangor Hill in Vasco da Gama – tested positive taking the state’s tally past the 100 mark.

The fresh positive cases -- around 40 of whom were from within Mangor Hill that was declared a containment zone on Monday and where extensive testing has begun -- has sparked panic in the port town of Vasco with people resorting to panic buying after reports that the entire city would be subjected to a lockdown.

Another two patients -- a mother daughter duo who entered the state from Hyderabad and two passengers who entered the state via a Vande Bharat flight from Dubai -- have also tested positive.

Goa’s Covid-19 tally now stands at 126 while the number of active cases rising overnight from 22 to 57.



The Health Department has collected a total of over 555 swabs across two days from within the containment zone and tests are ongoing, health authorities said.

Covid-19 cases have snowballed since a couple tested positive on Monday.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the family’s decision to wait it out hoping the fever would subside rather than get themselves tested was part of the ‘mistake’ that led to the situation.

“But it is a misdeed of one family. No sooner they developed symptoms, they should have not gone to a private doctor and instead got themselves tested at our facilities. We feel they are still hiding the truth. Definitely someone from their family came from outside or has come in contact with someone from outside. It cannot be from here,” Sawant said while denying the incidence of community transmission.

The couple without a clear travel history tested positive for the novel coronavirus marking for the first time in Goa a case of local transmission in the state. The state administration quickly declared the area a containment zone while the local MLA has demanded that the entire port town which contains several vital installations like the port, the naval base, the airport, shipyard customs and coast guard offices to be sealed off.

More cases are expected to emerge as testing of the 2,000 residents within the containment zone continues.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Lt Gen-level talks between India, China on June 6 a significant step, says expert and all the latest news
Jun 03, 2020 21:06 IST
Amid Ladakh border tension, NHAI starts work on emergency airstrip in south Kashmir
Jun 03, 2020 21:01 IST
47 new Covid-19 cases in Goa in largest spike as tally crosses 100
Jun 03, 2020 20:56 IST
US probe into digital services taxes may trigger another trade tussle with India
Jun 03, 2020 21:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.