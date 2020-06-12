Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / 476 new Covid-19 patients take West Bengal past the 10,000-mark

476 new Covid-19 patients take West Bengal past the 10,000-mark

The total number of people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Bengal till June 12 stands at 10,244. Till date, about 451 people have died due to the infectious disease in the state.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 23:39 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Kolkata

The Supreme Court has sought detailed status reports from Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal regarding conditions in Covid-19 hospitals. (ANI PHOTO.)

The total number of Covid-19 positive patients crossed the 10,000 mark in West Bengal, with 476 new cases being reported on Friday.

The total number of people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Bengal till June 12 stands at 10,244. Till date, about 451 people have died due to the infectious disease in the state.

So far only seven other states - Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh - have crossed the 10,000-mark. Of these seven states, four states, including Bengal, have been pulled up by the Supreme Court on Friday. The apex court has sought detailed status reports from Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal regarding conditions in hospitals.

Out of the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state, Kolkata with 3,356 cases reported the maximum Covid-19 patients. This was followed by two adjoining districts - Howrah with 1,620 cases and North 24 Parganas with 1,424 cases. North 24 Parganas is the most populous district in India after Thane in Maharashtra according to the 2011 census.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: “I would urge you all to avoid overcrowding in buses. I request the private sector to operate from home as much as possible and allow relaxation in reporting time. We’ve ensured no one is marked late in government offices.”

The number of micro-containment units in Kolkata has also crossed the 1000-mark. It now stands at 1,163 according to state government data.

The number of active cases in West Bengal currently stands at to 5,587. At least, 218 people were discharged from different hospitals in the state since Thursday, which took the total number of recoveries to 4,206.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Panjab University students’ organisations up in arms over examinations
Jun 13, 2020 01:29 IST
Liquor vend auction starts from June 15 in Chandigarh
Jun 13, 2020 01:26 IST
Mohali MC in a fix over maintenance of parks
Jun 13, 2020 01:24 IST
No let-up in Covid-19 cases, Chandigarh suspends inter-state bus services
Jun 13, 2020 01:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.