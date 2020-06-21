477 new Covid-19 cases take Andhra Pradesh closer to the 9000-mark

There are currently a total of 4,516 active coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI PHOTO.)

Andhra Pradesh on Sunday registered 477 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 8,929, the state’s Covid-19 nodal officer said.

With the addition of 5 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the Telugu state has now risen to 106.

Among the deaths reported in the past 24 hours -- three occurred in Krishna district, one death in Kurnool and one person succumbed to the coronavirus infection in Chittoor.

There are currently a total of 4,516 active coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh. With 477 new Covid-19 cases detected on Sunday, the state is now approaching the 9000-mark and is likely to cross the figure on Monday. Out of new cases found, 439 are from Andhra Pradesh, 34 are recent returnees from other states and 4 are from different countries.

Barely eight days after recording 3 lakh Covid-19 cases, India on Sunday crossed the four lakh-mark with the biggest single-day spike of 15,413 new infections, while the death toll rose to 13,254 with 306 new deaths due to the disease, according to Union health ministry data.

Earlier, India took 64 days to cross the 1 lakh-mark from 100 cases, another fortnight to reach the grim milestone of two lakh cases and then in another ten days it went past the 3-lakh mark.

The country has been registering record single-day surges for the past four days now. The jump of 15,413 cases took India’s case load to 4, 10,461.