Home / India News / 48-hour inter-state bandh called by Manipur’s student body deferred for 10 days

48-hour inter-state bandh called by Manipur’s student body deferred for 10 days

This move came after a written assurance that the state government is ready for considering the demand for timely conduct of the ADC polls without further extension.

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 00:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Imphal

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh. (Vipin Kumar/HT file photo)

Manipur-based All Tribal Students’ Union (ATSUM) proposed 48-hour inter-state bandh and ban on construction works of national projects in Manipur. The bandh was scheduled to commence from October 26 but has been deferred for 10 days, according to a press release.

“This decision was taken today by ATSUM and its federating units and the state government in its second round of talks with a written assurance that the state government is ready for considering the demand for timely conduct of the ADC (Autonomous District Councils) elections without further extension,” said information and publicity secretary of ATSUM, Khaiminlen Doungelm, in the release on Sunday.

The release stated the decision to defer the proposed agitation was breakthrough in the discourse with the written assurance from the state government that demand for timely conduct of ADC elections without further extension will be considered in the state cabinet meeting to be held within a short period of time.

“ATSUM believes that the state government will adopt a concrete decision for announcement of the date of elections to the six (6) ADCs in consultation with the relevant authorities within a stipulated 10 days time,” it added.



ATSUM, however, warned that they will resume agitation on the expiry of the given 10 days if the state government fails to adhere to its commitment.

On October 21, the ATSUM had warned to call 48 hours inter-state bandh on October 26 onwards besides shutting down the undergoing national projects in the state if the concerned authority failed to issue election notification for ADCs on or before October 25.

The terms of the current ADCs had expired in May this year. However, the state government extended the terms for six months citing inconveniences in holding the elections during the rainy season, among others. Manipur has six ADCs - Churachandpur, Chandel, Sadar Hills, Senapati, Tamenglong and Ukhrul.

