48 new cases of Covid-19 in Tripura, state’s tally reaches 469

Passengers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) arrive at Tripura airport from Kolkata on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Tripura’s Covid-19 tally reached 469 on Tuesday after 48 new cases were found on Tuesday.

Of the total 48 cases, 43 patients had travel history while the rest five came in contact with Covid-19 patients.

“Alert. More 25 people found #COVID19 POSITIVE in Tripura today out of 581 samples tested. Among them, 23 people have travel history & 2 people are contacts of COVID19 patients. Requesting everyone to be cautious,” Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb wrote on his Twitter late on Tuesday evening.

The 25 Covid-19 positive cases came hours after 23 positive cases were confirmed in the first phase.

“23 people found COVID-19 #POSITIVE today in Tripura out of 380 samples tested. Among them, 20 people have travel history and 3 others were in contact of the previous COVID-19 patients,” Deb wrote on Twitter earlier in the day.

Total 173 patients were recovered so far, according to the state health department.

The chief minister urged people to follow government instructions and cooperate with authorities as the number of Covid-19 cases are rising.

Officials said 18,858 out of 31,872 persons have completed their 14-day quarantine period and the rest 13,014 are still under surveillance.

Of the 13,014 people, 441 are in institutional quarantine and the rest in home quarantine, they added.