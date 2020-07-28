4G restoration in J&K: Govt to verify reports on J&K L-G comment

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday told the Supreme Court it will verify media reports that said Jammu & Kashmir’s lieutenant governor, G C Murmu, has advocated the restoration of high-speed 4G internet services in the Union Territory.

“We will verify,” attorney general K K Venugopal said even as solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who appeared for Jammu & Kashmir, sought more time to file a response.

In an affidavit, the Centre on July 21 told the apex court that a special panel constituted as per the latter’s May 11 order to review restrictions on high-speed internet has decided against any relaxations for now. The affidavit was filed in response to a plea from NGO Foundation of Media Professionals seeking contempt of court proceedings against the Centre and Jammu & Kashmir on the grounds that no action was taken to comply with the May 11 order.

Venugopal made the submission on Tuesday when the NGO referred to Murmu’s statement to the media that 4G services should be restored. The Centre told the Supreme Court on July 21 that the internet restrictions would continue for two more months before they were reviewed again.

“In our affidavit, we have attached a news report showing LG [Murmu] has made a statement that 4G should be restored. It is also in line with the statements by J&K interlocutor Ram Madhav. I have submitted those media reports,” senior counsel Huzefa Ahmadi, who appeared for the NGO, told the court.

A three-judge bench, which is hearing the matter, posted the case for hearing next on August 7.

In the July 21 affidavit, the Centre said the panel on June 10 considered all aspects of the matter, including terror strikes, before deciding to continue the restrictions on 4G services.

The May 11 order was passed after the NGO in April challenged restrictions on mobile internet speed to 2G. The NGO sought restoration of 4G services saying patients, doctors, and the general public were unable to access the latest information, guidelines, advisories and restrictions about Covid-19 pandemic because of the restrictions. It pointed out that slow internet speeds make telemedicine, or online consultation, impossible.

The Supreme Court on May 11 refrained from passing directions to restore 4G services and instead ordered a constitution of a panel comprising high-level government officers, including the Union home secretary, to take a call on the matter.

The NGO in June filed the contempt petition saying there was no information available whether the constitution of the panel was notified and whether it has conducted any meetings or passed any orders.

The Centre told the court the panel was constituted by virtue of the May 11 order and no separate notification was required. The panel met on May 15 and sought further inputs before taking any decision. It again met on June 10 and decided not to relax the restrictions, the Centre said.

A communications blackout and a lockdown were imposed in Jammu & Kashmir in August last year as part of measures to prevent protests against the Centre’s move to divest the region of its special status. Most of the restrictions have since been eased even as mobile internet remains restricted.