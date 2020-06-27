Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / 5,318 Covid 19 cases in Maharashtra mark the third highest single day rise in 3 days

5,318 Covid 19 cases in Maharashtra mark the third highest single day rise in 3 days

Maharashtra is India’s worst affected state accounting for the largest chunk of total Covid cases in India.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 20:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

167 deaths from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported in Maharashtra on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

5,318 Covid 19 cases in Maharashtra mark the third highest single day rise in 3 days

For the third straight day on Saturday, Maharashtra has posted the highest single day rise in Covid 19 cases with 5,318 new infections. The state had gone past the 5,000 infections-a-day mark on Friday with 5,024 cases. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state now stand at 1,59,133, according to a state health department statement.

The state also recorded 167 deaths including 86 that occurred in the last 48 hrs and another 81 from the previous period owing to an ongoing reconciliation exercise.

Maharashtra had crossed the 1.5 lakh mark on Friday—registering the highest single day rise of 5,024 cases and the first instance of more than 5,000 cases in a day. The previous highest single day spike was recorded on Thursday with 4,841 new Covid-19 cases.



Number of recoveries in the state has climbed to 84,245 with 4,430 patients declared cured on Friday.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

The state’s 896,874 tests are only a fraction shy of nine lakh tests conducted across the state.

Mumbai on Saturday registered 1,402 new cases, taking the tally of Covid-19 infections to 74,252 including 4,284 deaths including 41 casualties reported in the last 24 hours.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

UP cops hunt for 15 impersonators in Bihar who rigged constable recruitment exam
Jun 27, 2020 20:39 IST
Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news
Jun 27, 2020 20:33 IST
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares pic with mom Neetu, daughter Samara
Jun 27, 2020 20:31 IST
CBI files charge sheet in violence after slain gangster’s case
Jun 27, 2020 20:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.