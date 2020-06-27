5,318 Covid 19 cases in Maharashtra mark the third highest single day rise in 3 days

167 deaths from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported in Maharashtra on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

5,318 Covid 19 cases in Maharashtra mark the third highest single day rise in 3 days

For the third straight day on Saturday, Maharashtra has posted the highest single day rise in Covid 19 cases with 5,318 new infections. The state had gone past the 5,000 infections-a-day mark on Friday with 5,024 cases. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state now stand at 1,59,133, according to a state health department statement.

The state also recorded 167 deaths including 86 that occurred in the last 48 hrs and another 81 from the previous period owing to an ongoing reconciliation exercise.

Maharashtra had crossed the 1.5 lakh mark on Friday—registering the highest single day rise of 5,024 cases and the first instance of more than 5,000 cases in a day. The previous highest single day spike was recorded on Thursday with 4,841 new Covid-19 cases.

Number of recoveries in the state has climbed to 84,245 with 4,430 patients declared cured on Friday.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

The state’s 896,874 tests are only a fraction shy of nine lakh tests conducted across the state.

Mumbai on Saturday registered 1,402 new cases, taking the tally of Covid-19 infections to 74,252 including 4,284 deaths including 41 casualties reported in the last 24 hours.