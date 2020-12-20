5-acre land, zero-energy structure: Mosque in Ayodhya’s Dhannipur village

The complex would come up on five acres of land allotted to the board following the November 2019 order of the Supreme Court in the Ram Janmabhoomi- Babri Masjid case. (Special Arrangement)

The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board (UPSCWB) has unveiled the blueprint of the mosque along with other buildings which will be constructed on the five-acre land, allotted by the Uttar Pradesh government in Dhannipur village of Ayodhya. If the proposed maps get the required approval from the Faizabad panchayat district board, work on the site will start immediately, officials have said.

Here’s everything you need to know about the plan and design of the mosque:

1. The plan and design were showcased during an interaction with the professor SM Akhtar, who is the consultant architect for the mosque complex project. Retired JNU professor Pushpesh Pant, who is the curator of the museum, along with Mumbai-based philanthropist Mohammad Shoib also took part in the event virtually.

2. The rectangular layout of the complex in Dhannipur village also includes a speciality hospital, community kitchen and a museum housed in a multi-storey vertical structure. These will be metres away from the mosque and a century-old Sufi shrine will be in between.

3. The mosque will be spherical in shape and will be able to accommodate 2,000 namazis or worshippers at a time and will be four times bigger than the Babri Masjid. The 300-bed hospital complex will be six times the size of the mosque. It will be built on 3,500 square metres of land while the hospital and other facilities will straddle an area of 24,150 square metres.

4. The building will be zero-energy to convey a message on climate change. All power demands in the mosque will be met with the help of solar panels and there will be no electricity connection

5. A green patch will be developed and saplings will be procured from all over the world, including Amazon rainforest, places where the bushfire took place in Australia and other geographical locations in India.

6. The community kitchen and museum have been curated by Pant.

7. There will be no grand celebration for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the mosque.

8. There is no detailed plan to collect contributions for the project. Two separate bank accounts have been created to collect money for the construction – the first for the mosque and the second, for other structures.

9. The name of the mosque has been not agreed upon but it has been decided that it will not be named after Babar or any other king, emperor or ruler, according to the board.

10. The structure is expected to be ready in two years.