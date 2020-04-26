5 cities in Tamil Nadu under complete lockdown from today to check Covid-19 spread

Huge crowd is seen at a vegetable market in Chennai on Saturday, after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister announced complete lockdown in five cities. (PTI Photo)

Five cities in Tamil Nadu - Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem and Tirupur - will be shut down completely starting Sunday to check the spread of coronavirus diease Covid-19. The tightening of restrictions was announced by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday.

While Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai will be shut for four days, the restrictions will be applicable for three days in other two cities.

Grocery shops will be completely shut after the government order and movement of public will be fully curtailed. Palaniswami has assured people that vegetables and fruits will reach their doorsteps via mobile outlets.

But, despite the assurances from the state government, Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai saw huge crowds on Saturday as people came out in large numbers to stock up essentials.

“Usually I come to the market only twice a month. However, today I came here as CM Palaniswami has announced a complete lockdown for the next 4 days,” Gaurav, a resident of Chennai, told newa agency ANI.

“I believe that hunger is scarier than coronavirus. Hence, I took the risk of coming to the Koyambedu market to stock up on vegetables as this 4-day lockdown might get extended by 6-7 days,” he added when asked about contracting the infection by coming in the crowded place.

Following a review meeting on the Covid-19 scenario in Tamil Nadu on Friday, Palaniswami said public health and medical experts have opined that imposing further restrictions in urban regions alone will help prevent the spread of contagion.

Till date, Tamil Nadu has 1,821 confirmed Covid-19 cases, according to Union health ministry data.

Madurai and Salem have 56 and 30 cases respectively.

The district collectors of Chengelpet, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram have also separately issued directions for implementing the full lockdown in their respective areas which are close to Greater Chennai Corporation neighbourhoods and falling under the jurisdiction of Chennai Police.

Suburban Tambaram and Madambakkam in Chengelpet district, Avadi and Poonamallee in Tiruvallur district and Kundrathur and Ayyappanthangal in Kancheepuram district are among the localities that will be shut, the respective district authorities said.