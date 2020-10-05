Sections
Home / India News / 2 CRPF men killed, 3 injured in terrorist attack in south Kashmir’s Pampore

2 CRPF men killed, 3 injured in terrorist attack in south Kashmir’s Pampore

The injured personnel have been evacuated to the district hospital. Traffic was stopped on the highway after the attack.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 14:12 IST

By Hindustan Times, Srinagar, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Terrorists open fired and killed two CRPF soldiers in south Kashmir’s Pampore on Monday. (ANI File Photo)

At least two personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed and three were injured after terrorists opened fire at a patrolling party in Pampore in south Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

The injured personnel were evacuated to the district hospital, where two succumbed to their injuries. Traffic was stopped on the highway after the attack and security forces are conducting a search operation.

More details are awaited.

