6 killed, 20 injured after Delhi-bound bus collides with car on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

At least six people were killed and twenty injured when a private bus going to Delhi from Bihar’s Darbhanga hit another vehicle at Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Sunday morning, reports said.

Hindustan, HT’s sister publication, said the bus collided with the car near Saurikh in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj.

The 20 people, who were injured in the accident, have been sent to hospitals in Saurich and Saifai, it reported.

More details are awaited.