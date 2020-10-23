Sections
Home / India News / 5 dead, 3 injured in a fire at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai

5 dead, 3 injured in a fire at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai

At least five people were killed and three injured in a fire that broke out at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai on Friday.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 18:21 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh,

The fire was caused by a series of explosions that took place inside the factory and severely damaging the structure, police said, according to a report in PTI. Among the five victims that were killed in the fire, three were women.

Many other workers managed to escape the factory in time, police added. The fire service units from Srivilliputhur and Virudhunagar were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

DMK president M K Stalin condoled the deaths and urged the government to ensure safety precautions were taken in fireworks factories as Diwali festival is just around the corner.

The minister also sought adequate compensation for the bereaved families.

