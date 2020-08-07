5 dead in Kerala landslide, state govt seeks Air Force help to evacuate people

Sections
At least 80 tea estate workers were reportedly staying in the area, local authorities said. The region has been experiencing rains for the last three days.

By Ramesh Babu | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

The area in Kerala which was affected by landslide on Friday morning.

Torrential rains triggered massive landslide in Munnar, in Kerala’s Idukki district, on Friday in which many tea estate workers were trapped under the soil. Five people have so far died in the incident which happend early in the morning.

Unconfirmed reports say more than 70 people are still trapped.

Idukki Collector H Dineshan said 10 people have been rescued so far and sent to the hospital. “Some of the injured are critical,” he said.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office said that they have contacted the Indian Air Force to provide helicopter services to Rajamala for rescue operations. It is expected to be available soon.



At least 80 people were reportedly staying in the area, local authorities said. The region has been experiencing rains for the last three days.

The state health minister said that a mobile medical team and 15 ambulances have been sent to the site of the incident.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also reached the area. Twenty houses of plantation workers have also been destroyed in the landslide, news agency PTI reported.

“The situation is really serious,” Revenue minister E Chandrasekaran said. The minister further said that the authorities are trying to airlift those injured.

Communication links to the area have been affected as the power lines have snapped in the rains.

Meanwhile, there are also reports another landslide took place en route to Sabarimala hill temple in Pathnamthitta.

