Home / India News / 5 from a Raipur family found dead in Chhattisgarh

5 from a Raipur family found dead in Chhattisgarh

Police said they are carrying out further investigation into the incident.

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 13:21 IST

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Raipur

The members of the family found dead included two kids. The family was living on the outskirts of Raipur city. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Five members of a single family were found dead in a house in outskirts of Raipur city on Tuesday morning, officials said. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

“We have found five bodies in a house in Kendri village under Abhanpur police station. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a team of FSL rushed to the spot,” said superintendent of police (SP) Raipur, Ajay Yadav.

Meanwhile, state home minister, Tamradhwaj Sahu, has ordered an inquiry in the incident and expressed his condolences over the deaths.

Also Read: District judge in Chhattisgarh allegedly dies by suicide

“The circumstantial evidences suggests that the head of the family Kamlesh Sahu died by suicide after killing other four members of the family including his wife, mother and two kids,” said the SP.

