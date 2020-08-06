5 including chief priest of Talacauvery temple missing after floods, landslides hit Karnataka

At least five people including the chief priest of the Talacauvery temple in Kodagu district of Karnataka were missing after landslides caused by heavy rainfall across coastal, northern and Malnad areas of the state.

Talacauvery is said to be the birthplace of River Cauvery and a small pond and a temple mark the spot. Chief priest Narayana Achar, his wife, elder brother, and two assistant priests are all said to have been either swept away or buried under the debris after landslides in the Brahmagiri hills adjoining the temple.

Rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NRDF) have been battling inclement weather and torrential rains to try and respond to the situation at Talacauvery. According to district officials, neighbouring Bhagamandala alone received a record 486 mm of rain in the 24 hours between August 5-6, as recorded by IMD.

Both Cauvery and Lakshma Teertha rivers in the district were in spate, marooning several villages and hampering rescue and relief operations. Kodagu, however, was not alone as across Northern Karnataka districts of Hubli, Dharwad, Belgavi and coastal districts of Udupi, Mangalore, and Karwar also witnessed heavy rains leading to floods.

In Uttara Kannada district, for instance, a bridge in Manchikere of Yellapur taluk was washed away due to the heavy inflow of water into the Bedthi River. Leader of opposition in the Karnataka assembly Siddaramiah hit out at what he said was inaction and apathy of the government in ensuring rescue and relief efforts following the heavy rains and landslides across the state.

Siddaramiah who is in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 said in a series of tweets. “There is heavy downpour in various parts of Karnataka, disrupting livelihoods of many people. The government has failed to come to their rescue. Do we even have an existing government?”

Asking the government to immediately take decisions to ease the burden on people during these floods, he called upon it to identify shelter homes and relocate people from risky areas. He also asked CM Yediyurappa who is also Covid-19 positive and being treated in the same hospital to distribute work to ministers and officers.

Senior JDS leader and former minister Basvraj Horatti also hit out at the government saying “nobody believes that a government exists in the state”. He also said that the CM should immediately direct his cabinet colleagues and the administration to provide relief measures to those affected.

Meanwhile, CM Yediyurappa said that Rs 50 crore has already been released for rescue and relief measures and if necessary more funds would be made available. In a statement, he said that ministers had been instructed to tour the damaged areas and undertake relief distribution as well as other necessary measures.

Yediyurappa also said that Rs 10,000 would be provided to those families affected by floods and if the full house has been damaged Rs 5 lakh would be paid to help rebuild the houses.

Revenue minister R Ashoka said that there was no shortage of funds to undertake relief measures. He said that till now at least 375 homes across the state have been damaged due to rains and floods, also there were 262 people at the 12 relief centres opened across the state. A red alert continues in several districts across the state as rains are expected to only intensify over the weekend.