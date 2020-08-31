5 injured as terrorist hurl grenade on army vehicle in J-K’s Baramulla

At least five people were injured on Monday after terrorists lobbed a grenade at a vehicle of the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla, officials said.

According to a senior police official, five people were injured after an unidentified person hurled a grenade from the old building hospital on an army convoy at Azadganj bridge, which missed the target and instead exploded on the road.

“Out of the five, two are seriously injured and have been shifted to Srinagar hospital. The other injured are being treated at a local hospital,” the official said.

Soon after the grenade explosion, police cordoned off the area. The Baramulla market where the explosion took place, had opened after a six-day local lockdown which ended on Sunday night.

This is the second such incident in 24 hours as terrorists had on Sunday hurled a grenade towards the Warpora police post in Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir.