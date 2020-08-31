Sections
Home / India News / 5 injured as terrorist hurl grenade on army vehicle in J-K’s Baramulla

5 injured as terrorist hurl grenade on army vehicle in J-K’s Baramulla

According to a senior police official, five people were injured after an unidentified person hurled a grenade from the old building hospital on an army convoy at Azadganj bridge, which missed the target and instead exploded on the road.

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 15:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Security personnel stand guard near the encounter site in Baramulla. (AN)

At least five people were injured on Monday after terrorists lobbed a grenade at a vehicle of the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla, officials said.

According to a senior police official, five people were injured after an unidentified person hurled a grenade from the old building hospital on an army convoy at Azadganj bridge, which missed the target and instead exploded on the road.

“Out of the five, two are seriously injured and have been shifted to Srinagar hospital. The other injured are being treated at a local hospital,” the official said.

Soon after the grenade explosion, police cordoned off the area. The Baramulla market where the explosion took place, had opened after a six-day local lockdown which ended on Sunday night.



This is the second such incident in 24 hours as terrorists had on Sunday hurled a grenade towards the Warpora police post in Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Forget disengagement, China opens new front along LAC
Aug 31, 2020 15:35 IST
Experts say fresh face-off reflects grim reality of LAC situation
Aug 31, 2020 15:15 IST
‘I gratefully accept Supreme Court verdict’, says Prashant Bhushan; adds Re 1 fine paid
Aug 31, 2020 15:33 IST
India’s GDP numbers could be worst in decades. What experts say
Aug 31, 2020 14:48 IST

latest news

5 injured as terrorist hurl grenade on army vehicle in J-K’s Baramulla
Aug 31, 2020 15:55 IST
Congress slams govt over Chinese aggression at border
Aug 31, 2020 15:54 IST
Assistant sub-inspector of Chhattisgarh Police killed by Maoist in Bijapur district
Aug 31, 2020 15:54 IST
Great to see Shami speed to the ball: Jonty Rhodes
Aug 31, 2020 15:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.