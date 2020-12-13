Sections
Home / India News / 5 killed after tipper lorry rams car in Hyderabad

5 killed after tipper lorry rams car in Hyderabad

The mishap occurred when the car jumped a red traffic signal early this morning.

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 12:36 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Hyderabad

The car took a right turn when the lorry coming from the opposite direction rammed it, killing four people on the spot, police said. (Representative image)

Five people were killed when a tipper lorry rammed the car they were travelling in at Gachibowli area here on Sunday, police said.

The car took a right turn when the lorry coming from the opposite direction rammed it, killing four people on the spot, police said.

Another man died without responding to treatment at a hospital.

The lorry driver sustained simple injuries.

