Sections
Home / India News / 5 NIA officers get home min’s medal for excellence

5 NIA officers get home min’s medal for excellence

NIA spokesperson Sonia Narang said Shoukkathali probed ‘Omar Al Hindi-Kanakamala ISIS Module’ case and arrested six for their involvemnent in the conspiracy to carry out terrorist attacks on behalf of ISIS/Daish in south India.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 02:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Five officers of National Investigation Agency (NIA) including the officer who investigated the ISIS conspiracy in India have been awarded “Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation” this year (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Five officers of National Investigation Agency (NIA) including the officer who investigated the ISIS conspiracy in India have been awarded “Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation” this year, the agency said on Thursday. The five officers are A P Shoukkathali (additional SP, NIA, Kochi), Vikram Mukundrao Khalate (SP, Mumbai), Dhan Ram Singh (additional SP, Guwahati), C Radhakrishna Pillai (deputy SP, Kochi) and Anil Kumar (deputy SP in New Delhi).

NIA spokesperson Sonia Narang said Shoukkathali probed ‘Omar Al Hindi-Kanakamala ISIS Module’ case and arrested six for their involvemnent in the conspiracy to carry out terrorist attacks on behalf of ISIS/Daish in south India.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

SDPI role under scanner: Minister
Aug 14, 2020 02:47 IST
One killed, 5 hurt after portion of building collapses at Mumbai
Aug 14, 2020 02:44 IST
SC to pronounce its verdict in Prashant Bhushan contempt case today
Aug 14, 2020 02:38 IST
5 NIA officers get home min’s medal for excellence
Aug 14, 2020 02:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.