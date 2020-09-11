5 states account for 60% of daily recoveries from Covid-19: Centre

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total of 54,097,975 samples have been tested for Covid-19 out of which 1,163,542 samples were tested on Thursday. (Reuters Photo)

The Union health ministry on Friday said that 60 per cent of the daily recoveries from the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) disease in India are coming from five states namely Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh adding that these states also account for 57 per cent of new cases.

“Nearly 57 per cent of the new cases are reported from only five states. These are the same states that are also contributing 60 per cent of the new recovered cases,” the ministry said.

Out of the 60 per cent of daily recoveries- Maharashtra added (20.1 per cent), Tamil Nadu (14.2 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (9.9 per cent), Karnataka (8.7 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh (6.5 per cent).

Total recoveries on Friday climbed to 354,2663 with nearly 71,000 being registered in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh contributed the most daily recoveries as both logged over 14,000 and 10,000 recoveries respectively.

Meanwhile, out of the total 96,551 cases added in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra added more than 23,000 cases and Andhra Pradesh added more than 10,000 cases.

The active Covid-19 cases now stand at 943,480.

The ministry also pointed out that nine states Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Assam, Odisha and Chhattisgarh - account for 74 per cent of the total active cases. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnatka contribute more than 48 per cent of the country’s active cases.

Out of the 1,209 deaths due to Covid-19 added in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra has reported 495 deaths followed by Karnataka with 129 deaths, whereas Uttar Pradesh has logged 94 deaths, the ministry added.

(With inputs from ANI)