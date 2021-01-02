5 states have highest active Covid-19 cases in India: Govt

People queue to register for coronavirus tests, at Sector 30 District Hospital, in Noida, India, on Friday, January 01, 2021. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Five states in India have contributed nearly 62% of the country’s active cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), which stands at 254,254, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Saturday. Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh, the health ministry said, together contributed 157,106 to the country’s current tally of active cases.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Kerala with 65,381 cases, Maharashtra with 54,045, Uttar Pradesh with 14,260, West Bengal with 11,985 and Chhattisgarh with 11,435 infections had added most to the country’s caseload, the health ministry said. Among all the states and Union territories (UT), only six have active cases in excess of 10,000 of which only two - Kerala and Maharashtra - have over 50,000 such cases, the health ministry’s data shows. The tally in the other four states (Karnataka being the other), meanwhile, is below 15,000.

Here’s a look at these states which have the highest number of active Covid-19 cases in India:

1. Kerala: The southern state is the only one with more than 60,000 active Covid-19 cases in the country. It has reported 760,933 cases thus far. This means that active cases contribute 8.60% of Kerala’s total confirmed cases. Also, more than 3,000 people have succumbed to the disease in Kerala, the country’s fifth worst-hit state.

2. Maharashtra: With nearly 2 million Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra’s tally is nearly twice of the second worst-affected state, Karnataka. Active cases at 54,045 contribute 2.80% of the western state’s overall caseload.

3. Uttar Pradesh: The country’s most populous state, with a population of over 200 million, has reported nearly 600,000 Covid-19 cases till now. A total of 14,260 active cases means there are 2.43% active cases in the state currently.

4. West Bengal: The eastern state, whose handling of the Covid-19 pandemic has been a friction point between the Centre and the state government, has logged more than 550,000 cases thus far. A total of 11,985 active cases contribute 2.17% of the state’s total Covid-19 cases.

5. Chhattisgarh: The central state has nearly 280,000 cases of Covid-19 of which 11,435 are active. This gives Chhattisgarh 4.09% active cases of its total tally.