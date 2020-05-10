Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / 5 states in North-East free from Covid-19, govt hails discipline of people

5 states in North-East free from Covid-19, govt hails discipline of people

Union minister Jitendra Singh had said on Saturday that the entire northeastern region has emerged as the model of coronavirus management.

Updated: May 10, 2020 13:32 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

People from Manipur leave from Guwahati for their native place during the Covid-19 lockdown on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

The entire country is grappling with the rapid spread of coronavirus disease, which has infected more than 62,000 people and killed more than 2,000.

But there are five states in the North-East which do not have a single Covid-19 patient. These are Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

Mizoram’s Covid-19-free status can be attributed to the discipline of its people, Chief Minister Pu Zoramthanga said on Sunday.

“Mizoram is a very disciplined state. With the help of the church, NGOs and administration, we have so far survived this crisis and are determined to continue to do so in the future,” he told news agency PTI.



He, however, said acknowledged the threat from “corona carriers” looms large over the state, which shares a 510-kilometre border with Myanmar and a 318-kilometre border with Bangladesh.

“This is a great threat for us as there are high chances of people from Myanmar and Bangladesh infiltrating into Mizoram due to the open borders. We are taking all measures to stop it.” he said.

While Bangladesh has reported 13,134 cases of coronavirus with 206 deaths, Myanmar has 177 cases.

Union minister Jitendra Singh had said on Saturday that the entire northeastern region has emerged as the model of coronavirus management and the rest of the country should emulate it.

He said that people in the northeast of India - Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura and Assam - have been following the lockdown-related guidelines in letter and spirit.

“By tradition and by lifestyle, people of northeastern region are civilised and disciplined. That is why they could very easily follow the lockdown guidelines. There has been no problem in ensuring implementation of the lockdown-related guidelines there,” Singh said.

Five out of eight northeastern states are free from the deadly virus now and Sikkim never had a single case throughout.

The number of Covid-19 cases in India, meanwhile, reached 62,939 on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
May 10, 2020 12:23 IST
14 states see dip in number of active Covid-19 cases, shows data
May 10, 2020 11:34 IST
Civic bodies across India struggle to update data on Covid-19 deaths
May 10, 2020 10:48 IST
After Vizag gas leak, Centre issues guidelines for restarting industries
May 10, 2020 10:12 IST

latest news

Twitter testing ‘retweets with comments’ box: Here’s how it may work
May 10, 2020 13:31 IST
Lakhs of Jharkhand school students to attend digital classes through Doordarshan from Monday
May 10, 2020 13:29 IST
Creating memories during lockdown
May 10, 2020 13:22 IST
Kashmera Shah says Krushna Abhishek has no issues with her bold photoshoots
May 10, 2020 13:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.