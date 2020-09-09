Sections
5 things you need to know about the induction of Rafale jets into IAF at Ambala

Five of the 36 Rafales ordered by the IAF arrived at the Ambala airbase on July 29

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 11:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A Rafale combat aircraft at the Air Force Station in Ambala. (PTI)

The Indian Air Force is all set to formally induct its latest Rafale fighter jets at the Ambala airbase on Thursday in the presence of defence minister Rajnath Singh, officials said Wednesday. French defence minister Florence Parly and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria will attend the ceremony, they added. The two ministers are likely to hold a meeting on the sidelines of the event, the officials said.

Here are five things you should know about India’s latest warplanes

1. Five of the 36 Rafales ordered by the IAF arrived at the Ambala airbase on July 29. India had ordered the jets from France in a government-to-government deal worth Rs 59,000 crore in September 2016. While the air chief and other IAF officials welcomed the Rafales and the pilots on arrival, a formal induction ceremony is being held on September 10. These Rafale jets are part of the IAF’s No. 17 Squadron, also known as the ‘Golden Arrows’.

Also Read: To protect Rafale from bird-hits, Ambala admn told to clean up litter near IAF base



2. The next batch comprising three or four Rafale jets is expected to reach Ambala from France in October, followed by a third batch in December, the officials said. All deliveries will be completed by the end of 2021.



3. India’s new Rafale fighters will significantly enhance the offensive capabilities of the air force with their advanced weaponry, high-tech sensors, superior radar for detection and tracking of targets and ability to carry an impressive payload, experts said.

Also Read: Defence ministry working to announce new air defence command by October: Report

4. The Rafale weaponry includes Meteor, beyond visual range air-to-air missiles, Mica, multi-mission air-to-air missiles, and Scalp, deep-strike cruise missiles—weapons that allow fighter pilots to attack air and ground targets from standoff ranges and fill a significant capability gap.

5. Officials said the IAF could deploy its new Rafale fighters in the Ladakh sector as part of India’s overarching plan to strengthen its military posture in the region, where Indian and Chinese forces are locked in a tense border confrontation and military friction has grown in recent weeks.

