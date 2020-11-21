Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / 5 TMC MPs could resign any moment, says BJP MP Arjun Singh in poll-bound Bengal

5 TMC MPs could resign any moment, says BJP MP Arjun Singh in poll-bound Bengal

The list includes TMC party veterans and heavyweights such as Saugata Roy and Suvendu Adhikari, Singh added.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 21:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

Election strategist Prashant Kishor was roped in by the TMC after the BJP won 18 of Bengal’s 42 Lok Sabha seats in 2019. (HT PHOTO.)

At least five Trinamool Congress MPs in West Bengal may resign from the party any moment, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Arjun Singh said on Saturday.

The list includes TMC party veterans and heavyweights such as Saugata Roy and Suvendu Adhikari, Singh added.

“At least five TMC MPs could resign any moment. Saugata Roy maybe speaking on behalf of the TMC in front of the camera but he would also join the list once the camera is removed,” Singh told the media on Saturday.

“In the coming days, the BJP will form the government (in West Bengal). The day Suvendu Adhikari joins BJP; the present TMC government will not be able to remain in power. The government will fall,” he added.



Roy, however, has rubbished the claims as BJP propaganda and said that he would either quit politics or die but would never join the BJP.

“Arjun Singh is a known Bahubali and an accused. It could be his dream or a part of the BJP propaganda. I will quit politics and die but I will never join BJP. I am not a saleable commodity,” Roy said.

Adhikari, who also holds the portfolio of state transport minister, has been throwing a veiled challenge at the TMC leadership over the past few days. Adhikari, however, could not be contacted.

Senior TMC leaders had earlier said that Adhikari was particularly unhappy with organizational decisions taken by Abhishek Banerjee, Lok Sabha member and chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and election strategist Prashant Kishor who was roped in after the BJP won 18 of the state’s 42 Lok Sabha seats in 2019.

Causing embarrassment for the ruling TMC some of its party legislators have already spoken out against election strategist Kishor, while one MLA, who was branded a rebel last month, has said that Mamata Banerjee is no more in control of the party.

Firhad Hakim, a minister has accused the BJP of playing dirty politics.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

MEA expresses ‘serious concern’ over Nagrota attack
Nov 21, 2020 19:20 IST
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
Nov 21, 2020 20:08 IST
5 TMC MPs could resign any moment, says BJP MP Arjun Singh in poll-bound Bengal
Nov 21, 2020 21:14 IST
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi’s health condition deteriorates
Nov 21, 2020 21:27 IST

latest news

Three tests for elite athletes as Capital gears up for Half Marathon
Nov 21, 2020 21:38 IST
JKBOSE class 10th Kashmir division result 2020 declared at jkbose.ac.in, here’s how to check
Nov 21, 2020 21:36 IST
FATF urges G20 to set example, act now on money laundering
Nov 21, 2020 21:35 IST
Competition laws, IPR encourage innovation: ex-RBI Governor Subbarao
Nov 21, 2020 21:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.