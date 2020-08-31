Sections
Home / India News / 5 wild deer run over by goods train in Palamu Tiger Reserve

5 wild deer run over by goods train in Palamu Tiger Reserve

The villagers saw the carcass of the killed deer across the railway line and informed the authorities.

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 15:41 IST

By Vishal Sharma, Hindustan Times Latehar

The railways should impose speed limits and ensure regular hooting while crossing wildlife zones, said a wildlife expert. (Representative photo HT)

Five wild deer, including a pregnant one, were run over by a speeding goods train in the buffer area of the Palamu Tiger Reserve in Jharkhand’s Latehar district early Monday morning.

The incident occurred just 500 metre ahead west of the Kechaki railway station on Barwadih-Garhwa Road stretch in the east central railway zone.

The villagers saw the carcass of the killed deer across the railway line and informed the authorities. A team of forest officials rushed to the spot and an investigation is underway.

The PTR deputy director (north division) Kumar Ashish said, “The incident happened around 5.30 am in the morning. Three females, one male and a new-born were killed in the incident. We have details about the train involved in the accident. We will book those involved under the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act.”



Dr DS Srivastava, the noted wildlife expert, said, “Such tragic death of wild animals in a sanctuary area is very unfortunate. The railway should impose speed limits and ensure regular hooting while crossing wildlife zones.”

Earlier, wild animals, including elephants, sloth bear, boars, deer and other animals had been run over by speeding trains in the core area of the Palamu Tiger Reserve, Jharkhand’s only home for the big cats.

The team of forest officials removed the dead bodies from the railway track and called in a veterinary doctor for conducting an autopsy.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Forget disengagement, China opens new front along LAC
Aug 31, 2020 15:35 IST
‘I gratefully accept Supreme Court verdict’, says Prashant Bhushan; adds Re 1 fine paid
Aug 31, 2020 15:33 IST
India’s GDP numbers could be worst in decades. What experts say
Aug 31, 2020 14:48 IST
In Kashmir, different political ideologies have been set aside for a larger goal: Omar Abdullah
Aug 31, 2020 12:31 IST

latest news

5 injured as terrorist hurl grenade on army vehicle in J-K’s Baramulla
Aug 31, 2020 15:55 IST
Congress slams govt over Chinese aggression at border
Aug 31, 2020 15:54 IST
Assistant sub-inspector of Chhattisgarh Police killed by Maoist in Bijapur district
Aug 31, 2020 15:59 IST
Great to see Shami speed to the ball: Jonty Rhodes
Aug 31, 2020 16:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.