5 worst-hit states have seen decline in active Covid-19 cases: Health ministry

A healthcare worker collects a nasal sample from a policeman during a check-up campaign for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) set up inside a police station in Mumbai in this file photo. (ANI Photo)

The Union ministry of health said on Tuesday the five states most affected by the coronavirus pandemic have seen a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases since the last one month. The health ministry said the trend of daily cases of the coronavirus disease in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh reveals the various stages of decline of active cases.

“These mirror the steady decrease in ACTIVE CASES in the country, with the caseload being sustained below 8L for 3 days in a row,” the ministry tweeted with a graph of the cases from these five states.

On Monday, there 55,722 new cases of the coronavirus disease, which were the lowest in five days, and 579 related deaths taking India’s tally to past 7.5 million. The number of fatalities in the last 24 hours were also the lowest in months. There were 772,055 active cases of Covid-19 and the country’s death toll went up to 114,610, with the cumulative tally of coronavirus infections at 7,550,273. The active cases had been less than 800,000 for the third straight day.

Maharashtra on Monday went past 1,600,000 Covid-19 cases with its lowest single-day spike since July 7 as 5,984 new infections took the tally to 1,601,365. The western state had recorded 5,134 cases on July 7. It had touched the grim mark of 1,600,000 Covid-19 cases 224 days after it recorded its first on March 9. The state also reported 125 more fatalities on Monday, its lowest one-day death count since June 22, pushing the toll to 42,240.

The state’s low case count on Monday could also be attributed to a comparatively lower number of tests. In the previous 24 hours, 46,312 samples were tested, while the average number of daily tests carried out in the month so far is 75,236. State health officials attribute the lower numbers to fewer tests during the weekend, data of which is reflected on Mondays and Tuesdays.

In Karnataka, the Covid-19 tally rose to 770,000 with the addition of 5,018 new cases while the death toll mounted to 10,542 as 64 more people succumbed to the disease, according to the health department on Monday. The day also saw 8,005 patients getting discharged after recovery. As of October 19 evening, cumulatively 770,604 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 10,542 deaths and 6,53,829 discharges, the department said. The active cases stood at 106,214 with 105,282 of them in stable condition in isolation wards of designated hospitals while 932 were being treated in the intensive care units.

Kerala reported 5,022 new cases of Covid-19 and 21 deaths on Monday. Out of the total Covid-19 cases reported on Monday, 4,257 people were infected through contact while in case of 647 people -- the source of infection is unknown. Meanwhile, 7,469 patients have recovered today from coronavirus infection. The death toll in the state due to coronavirus pandemic stands at 1,182.

Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 3,536 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 49 deaths, taking the state’s tally to 690,936 while the death toll is at 10,691. A total of 4,515 patients were discharged on Monday taking the count of discharged cases to 642,152. The state still has 38,093 active cases.

As many as 2,918 new Covid-19 cases and 24 deaths were reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the state’s nodal officer said on Monday. With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 786,050, including 35,065 active cases and 744,532 recoveries. So far, 6,453 deaths have been reported in the state.

