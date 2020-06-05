50% seating capacity, takeaways, disposable menus: Restaurants to follow new rules from Monday

By hindutantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

As per latest rules, restaurant entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitiser dispenser) and thermal screening provisions (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

The Centre has issued a set of guidelines to be followed by patrons and owners of restaurants when they reopen for business on Monday, June 8, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The Union health ministry has said restaurants in containment zones shall remain closed and those that will open will have to ensure social distancing.

All restaurants and patrons will have to follow these rules:

* Seating arrangement to be made in such a way that adequate social distancing is maintained. In restaurants, not more than 50% of seating capacity to be permitted

* Disposable menus are advised to be used

* Instead of cloth napkins, use of good quality disposable paper napkins to be encouraged

* Buffet service should also follow social distancing norms among patrons

* Takeaways to be encouraged instead of dine-In. Food delivery personnel should leave the packet at the customer’s door and not handover the food packet directly

* Staff for home deliveries shall be screened thermally by the restaurant authorities prior to allowing home deliveries

* Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitiser dispenser) and thermal screening provisions

* Only asymptomatic staff and patrons shall be allowed

* All staff and patrons to be allowed entry only if using face cover or masks, which has to be worn at all times inside the restaurant

* Posters, standees or AV media on preventive measures about Covid-19 to be displayed prominently

* Staggering of patrons to be done, if possible

* Adequate manpower shall be deployed by restaurant management for ensuring social distancing norms

* All employees who are at higher risk—older employees, pregnant employees and employees who have underlying medical conditions—to take extra precautions. They should preferably not be exposed to any front-line work requiring direct contact with the public. Restaurant management to facilitate work from home wherever feasible.

* Proper crowd management in the parking lots and outside the premises – duly following social distancing norms shall be ensured.

* Additional patrons to be seated in a designated waiting area with norms of social distancing

* Valet parking, if available, shall be operational with operating staff wearing face covers or masks and gloves as appropriate. Proper disinfection of steering, door handles, keys, etc of the vehicles should be done

* Specific markings may be made with sufficient distance to manage the queue and ensure social distancing in the premises

* Preferably separate entry and exits for patrons, staff and goods/supplies shall be organised

* Required precautions while handling supplies, inventories and goods in the restaurant shall be ensured. Proper queue management and disinfection shall be organised

* Maintaining physical distancing of a minimum of six feet, when queuing up for entry and inside the restaurant as far as feasible

* Number of people in the elevators shall be restricted, duly maintaining social distancing norms

* Use of escalators with one person on alternate steps may be encouraged

* For air-conditioning/ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which inter alia emphasises that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30oC, relative humidity should be in the range of 40- 70%, intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate

* Large gatherings or congregations continue to remain prohibited

* Effective and frequent sanitation within the premises shall be maintained with particular focus on lavatories, drinking and handwashing stations/areas

* Cleaning and regular disinfection (using 1% sodium hypochlorite) of frequently touched surfaces (doorknobs, elevator buttons, handrails, benches, washroom fixtures, etc.) to be made mandatory in all guest service area and common areas

* Proper disposal of face covers, masks and gloves left over by patrons or staff should be ensured

* Deep cleaning of all washrooms shall be ensured at regular intervals

* Adequate crowd and queue management to be ensured to ensure social distancing norms

* Staff and waiters should wear mask and hand gloves and take other required precautionary measures

* Contactless mode of ordering and digital mode of payment (using e-wallets) to be encouraged

* Tables to be sanitised each time customer leaves

* In the kitchen, the staff should follow social distancing norms at workplace. Kitchens area must be sanitised at regular intervals.