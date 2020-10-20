50 UP cops in Punjab to bring back jailed Mukhtar Ansari, told to go back

The official said Mukhtar Ansari has been in the Punjab jail since January 2019 when he was produced there in a local court on a complaint of extortion lodged by a local builder. (Photo HT)

The UP government’s plan to bring back jailed Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Mukhtar Ansari, 60, from a Punjab jail to Uttar Pradesh for hearing in pending criminal cases against him has once again failed, said senior police officials here on Tuesday.

The MLA from Mau has been in Punjab’s Ropad jail for nearly 22 months.

A senior police official, privy to the development, said the Ropad jail authorities, where Ansari is presently lodged, refused to send him to Uttar Pradesh on Monday, citing an advice from a board of three doctors “for strict bed rest for three months due to his [Ansari’s] medical condition.”

The official said multiple efforts have been made to bring Ansari back to the state in the past one year but every time it failed due to one or the other reasons.

He said a team of UP police was sent to the Ropad jail to bring Ansari back on a warrant to produce him in the MP/MLA court in Prayagraj on October 21 in a criminal case lodged against him in January. But they had to return without him.

Besides, over a dozen criminal cases were registered against Ansari, his family members and aides during the recent crackdown launched against mafiosi in the state, the official added.

Another official at the DGP headquarters said the entire proceedings to bring Ansari back was monitored by the headquarters, following which a team of 50 police personnel was constituted. He said the team visited the Ropad jail but they were informed to return without Ansari. He said the Punjab jail authorities stated that Ansari was duly examined by the board of doctors and found him unfit to travel.

The official said Ansari has been in the Punjab jail since January 2019 when he was produced there in a local court on a complaint of extortion lodged by a local builder. He said Ansari reportedly got himself shifted to Punjab jail fearing threat to his life in UP jails after one of his closest aides Munna Bajrangi was shot dead inside Baghpat jail by another gangster Sunil Rathi on July 9, 2018.

The officials said earlier the role of some UP jail officials was questioned when Punjab police were allowed to take along Ansari on a production warrant ‘easily’ without bringing it to the notice of state government authorities.