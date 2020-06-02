Sections
50-yr-old Covid-19 positive woman found hanging in Tripura hospital

On being informed. police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post mortem. Later, they registered it as an unnatural death case.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 17:57 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by Anubha  Rohatgi, Hindustan Times Agartala

Six hours after her body was found, the woman’s test report confirmed her to be infected with coronavirus, an official told reporters. (File Photo)

A 50-year-old woman who tested positive for coronavirus disease Covid-19, was found hanging inside a hospital in Tripura’s capital Agartala on Tuesday, a police official said.

Her body was found at 5 am from a lavatory in the government-run GB Pant hospital which has been converted into a Covid centre. The woman was admitted in the flu ward of the hospital on Monday. She was known to have chronic kidney-related ailments along with cough and cold.

Six hours after her body was found, the woman’s test report confirmed her to be infected with coronavirus, additional chief secretary SK Rakesh told reporters.

On being informed. police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post mortem. Later, they registered it as an unnatural death case.



“The woman was found hanging in a lavatory of the GBP hospital. We took an unnatural death case,” said one police official on the condition of anonymity.

Tripura reported 23 new Covid-19 positive cases on Tuesday, taking its total count to 444 . There haven’t been any deaths due to disease date while 173 patients have recovered.

