500 stressed cops in Uttar Pradesh turn to psychological therapy

Close to 500 personnel of the emergency response unit of the Uttar Pradesh Police have sought help from over 27 counsellors from across the country. (HT PHOTO)

Overstressed personnel of the emergency response unit of Uttar Pradesh Police are getting assistance from psychological counsellors with support from Lucknow University to fight depression, stress and other issues they suffer from while performing their duties.

According to senior officials of the 112 emergency unit, close to 500 personnel have sought help from over 27 counsellors from across the country. The counsellors were arranged with the help of the psychology department of Lucknow University.

“The workload on 112 personnel has increased manifold due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation. They are now handling calls from people with no food or medicine along with the usual crime incidents. This excess work has put undue stress on our staff,” said a senior UP police official.

Considering this, 112 and the Lucknow University signed an agreement in April, naming it ‘samvad.’ The partnership has come a long way since then.

Police personnel from the emergency unit have been asked to fill a form which is shared with experts. The personnel is then connected with a psychologist personally or via phone to discuss issues. The 112 administration makes it a point to keep all these communications a secret.

The 112 unit has made some fundamental changes in the working style. The working hours have been reduced to eight hours from the previous 12 hours. Also cops on patrol vehicles are kept closer to their homes. The officials also make sure that the 112 personnel get time to spend with their families.

“We have also set up a dedicated phone line where family members of 112 personnel can call,” an official said.

In July, when several 112 employees tested Covid-19 positive and even the unit’s building was closed, it put more pressure on the police personnel posted there. The UP 112 has now imposed stringent measures to screen the workers and sanitise the workplace. Personnel who are over 55 years of age have been given tasks that require very little human interaction.