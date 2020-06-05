51-year-old man dies in Assam after police beating; two constables arrested

Guwahati: Two Assam Police constables have arrested on charges of beating a 51-year-old person to death.

Ataur Rahman and Paresh Sharma of Jajori police station in Nagaon district have been arrested after Phanidhar Borah, a village defence party (VDP) secretary, died at a hospital in Guwahati on Thursday.

“Initial investigation suggested that the accused constables had some personal enmity with Borah. They were engaged in a scuffle on Tuesday night,” said Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, superintendent of police (SP), Nagaon.

“Borah, who sustained injuries, was admitted to a hospital in Nagaon. On Thursday, the doctors referred him to Guwahati for better treatment. He died during treatment at a hospital in Guwahati. This is not a case of custodial death,” he added.

Local residents surrounded Jajori police station, demanding the arrest of the two constables, after the news of Borah’s death spread. An additional police force had to be deployed to bring the situation under control.

“The constables were arrested after Borah’s family members filed a first information report (FIR), naming the duo as the accused. There was no police case against Borah and it was a case of personal enmity. The officer in-charge of Jajori station has also been transferred,” the SP said.

“The accused constables have been produced in court and remanded to police custody. Further investigations are on,” he added.

On Friday, GP Singh, additional director-general of police (DGP) (law and order), Assam Police, visited Jajori and met Borah’s family members. He assured them of swift legal action and a compensation of Rs1 lakh for Borah’s death.

“We’ll try and file the charge sheet in this case with 15 days. If required, the case will be handed over to a fast track court so that the accused can be convicted by this year,” Singh told media persons.