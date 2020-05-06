Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / 548 doctors, nurses, paramedics infected with Covid-19 across India: Report

548 doctors, nurses, paramedics infected with Covid-19 across India: Report

The figure does not include field workers, ward boys, sanitation workers, security guards, lab attendants, peons, laundry and kitchen staff among others.

Updated: May 06, 2020 16:15 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

Several doctors, who tested positive for Covid-19, are also reported to have died in the country. Though their exact numbers were not immediately known. (Sonu Mehta/HT file photo )

Coronavirus has infected around 548 doctors, nurses and paramedics across the country so far, according to data maintained by the Centre, official sources said on Wednesday.

The figure does not include field workers, ward boys, sanitation workers, security guards, lab attendants, peons, laundry and kitchen staff among others.

According to an official source, it has not been ascertained from where these doctors, nurses and paramedic staff have acquired the infection. The figure includes doctors, nurses and paramedics from Centre-run and state government-run facilities across states and union territories.

“No epidemiological investigation of the cases were done. So there is no clear segregation on how many contracted the disease at workplace and how many got it from the community,” the official source said.



Several doctors, who tested positive for Covid-19, are also reported to have died in the country. Though their exact numbers were not immediately known.

The official said that 69 doctors in the national capital have so far contracted the disease. Covid-19 has claimed 1,694 lives and infected 49,391 people nationwide till Wednesday morning.

Besides, 274 nurses and paramedics have so far been infected by the virus.

As many as 13 healthcare personnel, including seven resident doctors and a professor, have tested positive for coronavirus over the past two months at the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital, the sources said.

Around 10 healthcare workers, including a resident doctor and five nurses, have contracted the disease so far at the AIIMS. Besides, some security guards have also been infected in the premier hospital.

Besides, several healthcare workers working in various central and Delhi government hospitals have also been infected by the disease, according to the data.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Riyaz Naikoo, top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, killed in Pulwama encounter
May 06, 2020 15:32 IST
‘Creaky and cumbersome’: PM Modi orders overhaul of drug regulatory system
May 06, 2020 15:17 IST
Admin of Instagram group Bois Locker Room arrested, devices seized
May 06, 2020 16:11 IST
In letter to CM Mamata, BJP questions Bengal’s Covid-19 data
May 06, 2020 15:16 IST

latest news

RSVP: A mini-knotty affair
May 06, 2020 16:30 IST
Milk bank at Pune’s Sassoon hospital a saviour for newborns
May 06, 2020 16:27 IST
Chiranjeevi may soon make digital debut with a web series: report
May 06, 2020 16:28 IST
Bihar Board Inter Scrutiny 2020:  Online application begins from May 8, here’s how to apply
May 06, 2020 16:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.