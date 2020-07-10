55-hour Uttar Pradesh lockdown begins today: What remains open, what will close

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has been regularly holding review meetings on the Covid-19 situation in the state with his special team. (ANI File Photo)

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to impose a lockdown in the state in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases. The lockdown will come into force from 10 pm on Friday and remain till 5 am on Monday.

The government, however, insisted that it is not a lockdown. It said the authorities have imposed curbs on certain activities to check the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Except for essential and some other services, everything else will be closed in the state.

Here is a look at what will remain open and what will be closed.

What remains open:

• Medical and health services and essential services will continue as before.

• Petrol pumps and ‘dhabas’ (eateries usually present on the highways) would also remain open.

• No restriction on movement of those working in essential services, corona warriors, sanitation and the door-step delivery staff.

• The movement of railways would continue. Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation would make arrangement to operate buses to carry passengers arriving at the railway stations.

• Air services (both domestic and international) would also continue as before. There would also no curbs on movement of people from airports to their destination.

• Goods carrier vehicles would also not be restricted.

• The traffic on national and state highways too would continue.

• The ongoing campaign of medical screening and surveillance too would continue unhindered.

• Industrial units, which work continuously, would remain open in rural areas.

• All big construction works of expressways, bridges, roads and private projects would also continue.

What is closed:

• All offices and markets in urban and rural areas will remain closed during this period.

• Bus services, other than those ferrying passengers to railway stations, woul be prohibited during this period.

• Barring those industrial units, which work continuously, other units in the urban areas would remain closed.

The UP government order also said that at every public place, an awareness programme would continue with the help of the public address system against Covid-19 and communicable diseases.

The magistrates and police officers would hold joint patrolling and the teams of police and UP-112 would ensure these restrictions, it added.