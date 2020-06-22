57 in state-run women’s rescue home in UP’s Kanpur Covid-19 +ve, 5 of them pregnant

Five girl inmates among the 57 who tested positive for coronavirus in the state-run women’s rescue home were found pregnant, leaving the Kanpur administration on tenterhooks.

CPI (M) polit buro member Subhashini Ali met SSP Kanpur Dinesh Kumar P on Sunday and submitted a formal complaint raising questions about the issue. She said pregnancy of girls in the home as well as infection among them needed to be investigated. She said it had emerged that one of the inmates was HIV positive and another had Hepatitis C. Hygiene and sanitisation were major issues in the rescue home, she said.

The SSP said he had asked SP Kanpur South Aparna Gupta to look into the complaint.

But district probation officer Ajit Kumar who feigned ignorance about the pregnancy of girls till Saturday, said the girls who were pregnant were brought in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act-related cases.

He, however, denied having any knowledge of two of them being HIV and Hepatitis C positive. The DPO is in charge of the women’s rescue home and reports to the district magistrate.

Member of state women’s commission Poonam Kapoor dispelled the notion that the girls got pregnant while staying in the home. There were others who were lodged in POCSO cases and were pregnant, she said.

Kapoor said it appeared that two girl inmates caught the infection when they were sent to LLR hospital for check-up . Since they all lived together, the infection spread among others.

Two days ago, a girl complaining of flu like symptoms and breathing problems tested positive for Covid 19. After that, samples of 33 girls were tested and they were also found positive. Later, 16 and then seven more girls tested positive. Since then, the women’s rescue home in posh Swaroop Nagar has been sanitised and the girls have been quarantined.

Late on Sunday night, commissioner, Kanpur division, Sudhir M Bobde and district magistrate Dr Brahmdev Ram Tiwari said there were total seven girls pregnant in the rescue home and five of them were Covid-19 positive. They were pregnant at the time they were brought to the rescue home, they said. Two of pregnant girls have been admitted to LLR hospital and three to Rama Medical College for Covid treatment.