57 trainee IAS officers test Covid-19 positive in 2 days at IAS Training Academy in Mussoorie

Uttarakhand on Saturday reported 585 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the state’s tally to 70,863. The state also reported the death of eight Covid-19 patients, taking the death toll to 1146. (HT PHOTO.)

A total of 57 officer trainees have tested positive for Covid-19 at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in the past two days.

An official statement released by the LBSNAA on Saturday stated, “Fifty-seven officer trainees have tested Covid-19 positive at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, since November 20, 2020. A total of 428 officer trainees are on campus for the 95th ‘Foundation Course’ which is conducted for new entrants to the Civil Services.”

It further mentioned, “The Academy is taking every measure to break the chain of Covid-19 spread in consonance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the District Administration, Dehradun. All Officer Trainees, who have tested positive, have been quarantined in a dedicated Covid Care Centre. Since November 20, 2020, the Academy has conducted more than 162 RT-PCR tests in coordination with the District Authorities.”

Due to the rising cases, the Academy informed that all activities, including training, will take place online till midnight of December 3, 2020.

Out of the 70,863, who have tested positive so far, a total of 64,851 have recovered successfully, taking the recovery rate in the state to 91.61%. The positivity rate in the state now stands at 5.73%.

On Saturday, 458 Covid-19 positive people recovered and were discharged from hospitals in different districts of the state with a maximum of 167 from Dehradun district.

According to the health bulletin issued on Saturday, a maximum of 210 cases were reported from Dehradun district. With five positive cases, Champawat district reported the least number of cases on Saturday.

Dehradun district has so far reported the maximum of 19,920 Covid-19 positive cases followed by Haridwar (11,679), US Nagar (10,055) and Nainital (8,189).

The state health department has so far tested 12.36 lakh people of which results of over 17,500 are pending.