570 new cases take Odisha’s Covid-19 tally to 12,526, death toll mounts to 61

Of the new fatalities, two were reported from Ganjam which is worst-hit by the viral infection, and one each from Puri, Cuttack and Khurda, an official said.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 13:21 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Bhubaneswar

Odisha, Apr 20 (ANI): A health worker collect swab sample of a police personnel for COVID-19 test during ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

Odisha’s total tally of coronavirus cases rose by 570 to reach 12,526 on Saturday, while five more people, including a woman, succumbed to the disease taking the death toll to 61, a health department official said.

Of the new fatalities, two were reported from Ganjam which is worst-hit by the viral infection, and one each from Puri, Cuttack and Khurda, the official said.

“Regret to inform the demise of five Covid-19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals,” the official said.

A 62-year-old woman from Kendrapara district, who had tested positive for Covid-19, also died, but the “cause of her death was brain tumour”, he said, adding that she was also suffering from diabetes, hypertension and asthma.



Of the new cases, 384 were reported from different quarantine centres, while 186 were found through contact- tracing exercises, he said.

