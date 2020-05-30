58 new virus cases take Kerala’s Covid-19 tally past 1,200

Kerala has seen a spike in Covid-19 cases following thr return of a large number of expatriates and other residents who were stranded in other parts of the country. (ANI)

A 38-year-old man from Alappuzha who returned from Abu Dhabi last week, died on Saturday taking Kerala’s Covid-19 death toll 10 while 58 fresh cases were reported during the day, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The deceased who was suffering from liver ailments collapsed in an institutional quarantine on Friday and later died at the Alappuzha medical college hospital. His swab samples later tested positive for coronavirus, the CM said.

Among the 58 new cases, 17 had returned from abroad, 31 came from other states and 10 were infected through local transmission. Seven Air India crew members and two medical workers are among the infected.

Air India has carried out a number of flights to evacuate stranded Indians from many foreign countries since the first week of May first week. Nine of its employees have tested positive. Similarly many medical workers were also infected as Covid-19 cases rose after the return of expatriates and people stranded in other parts of the country.

At least 1.27 lakh people have returned to Kerala by air, rail and road, Vijayan said.

Kerala’s Covid-19 tally now stands at 1,208 out of which 624 are active cases. A total of 1,28,953 people are under observation. At least 10 people recovered on Saturday taking the total number of recovered to 572.

The state government is yet to announce its relaxation of restrictions when the current lockdown ends on Sunday.

The CM said the state will announce its measures after hearing the Centre’s directive. Since Covid-19 cases have continued to rise, it is unlikely that the government will announce major concessions.