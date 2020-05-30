Sections
Home / India News / 58 new virus cases take Kerala’s Covid-19 tally past 1,200

58 new virus cases take Kerala’s Covid-19 tally past 1,200

Out of the 58 new cases in Kerala, 17 had returned from abroad, 31 came from other states and 10 were infected through local transmission.

Updated: May 30, 2020 20:44 IST

By HT Correspondent| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala has seen a spike in Covid-19 cases following thr return of a large number of expatriates and other residents who were stranded in other parts of the country. (ANI)

A 38-year-old man from Alappuzha who returned from Abu Dhabi last week, died on Saturday taking Kerala’s Covid-19 death toll 10 while 58 fresh cases were reported during the day, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The deceased who was suffering from liver ailments collapsed in an institutional quarantine on Friday and later died at the Alappuzha medical college hospital. His swab samples later tested positive for coronavirus, the CM said.

Among the 58 new cases, 17 had returned from abroad, 31 came from other states and 10 were infected through local transmission. Seven Air India crew members and two medical workers are among the infected.

Air India has carried out a number of flights to evacuate stranded Indians from many foreign countries since the first week of May first week. Nine of its employees have tested positive. Similarly many medical workers were also infected as Covid-19 cases rose after the return of expatriates and people stranded in other parts of the country.



Click here for full Covid-19 coverage.

At least 1.27 lakh people have returned to Kerala by air, rail and road, Vijayan said.

Kerala’s Covid-19 tally now stands at 1,208 out of which 624 are active cases. A total of 1,28,953 people are under observation. At least 10 people recovered on Saturday taking the total number of recovered to 572.

The state government is yet to announce its relaxation of restrictions when the current lockdown ends on Sunday.

The CM said the state will announce its measures after hearing the Centre’s directive. Since Covid-19 cases have continued to rise, it is unlikely that the government will announce major concessions.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Punjab extends lockdown till June 30 with ‘certain relaxations’
May 30, 2020 22:22 IST
Unable to find work in lockdown, MP man killed by wife; 2 held
May 30, 2020 22:17 IST
Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news amid coronavirus lockdown
May 30, 2020 22:15 IST
1,400-bedded Covid Care Centre operationalised in Chennai
May 30, 2020 22:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.