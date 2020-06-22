59 suspected Covid-19 patients begin isolation in Covid Coaches at UP’s Mau

The Covid isolation coaches are meant to be used when the health infrastructure of various states gets exhausted due to the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Railways had said earlier. (ANI PHOTO.)

Covid Coaches at Mau in Uttar Pradesh have been assigned their first set of Covid-19 patients since June 20, officials said on Monday. At least 59 suspected Covid-19 patients have been housed in Covid Care Coaches parked at Mau Junction in Varanasi division of the state.

So far a total of eight patients have already recovered from the infection and been discharged in Mau.

Currently, 51 suspected coronavirus patients are admitted in these non-air conditioned coaches of the Indian Railways that have been modified into isolation wards to keep coronavirus patients.

On June 20, 42 patients were admitted to the isolation ward at Mau, while 17 were taken in on June 21.

The Railways have so far deployed a total of 960 Covid Care Coaches in five states -- Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The Covid isolation coaches are meant to be used when the health infrastructure of various states gets exhausted due to the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Railways had said earlier. The Railways, have so far received a demand for coaches from Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and the Delhi government. The rest of the deployment will be done as and when states demand them.

The isolation coaches will be under the complete care of the chief medical officer of the state government, in the states where they will be deployed.

With the country crossing the 4 lakh mark in Covid-19 cases and a surge in patients every day, the health infrastructure of most states is seriously threatened.

In Uttar Pradesh, as many as 372 such isolation coaches have been stationed at 23 locations -- Lucknow, Varanasi, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Agra, Bhadohi, Kanpur, Saharanpur, Faizabad, Mirzapur, Jhansi, Jhansi Workshop, Nakha Jungle, Subedarganj, Gonda, Bhatni, Nautanwa, Bahraich, Manduadih, Farrukhabad, Varanasi City, Mau, Bareilly City and Kasganj.

The country has witnessed a surge of 2,19,926 infections from June 1 till June 21 with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh among the top five states that have seen a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

India currently has 425,282 cases of the coronavirus disease after 14,821 infections and 445 deaths, the highest so far, were reported in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry data showed on Monday.