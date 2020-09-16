Sections
6.2 crore mobile phone users, 3.93 crore internet users in Bihar: IT minister Prasad

6.2 crore mobile phone users, 3.93 crore internet users in Bihar: IT minister Prasad

The number of mobile phone and internet users in the state in 2014-15 was 4.2 crore and 80 lakh respectively, Prasad noted.

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 08:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ravi Shankar Prasad (File Photo/PTI)

Union IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday said the number of mobile phone users in Bihar has increased to 6.21 crore in August 2020, while the number of internet users has increased to 3.93 crore.

Prasad mentioned this via videoconferencing on the occasion of inauguration of seven infrastructure projects in the state by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“There were 4.2 crore mobile phone users in Bihar in 2014-15, which has increased to 6.21 crore in August this year. The number of internet users, meanwhile, was 80 lakh in 2014-15 but it has now increased to 3.93 crore,” the minister said, while praising PM Modi for ‘promoting and building the physical and digital infrastructure of the country.’

With a population of over 100 million (ten crore), Bihar is the third most populous state in the country after Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. This would mean that over 62% of the state’s population uses mobile phones, while internet is used by nearly 40% people.



“Under PM Modi’s leadership, a complete development of Bihar is taking place. The state is getting his blessings. At the same time, the Bihar government is also constantly active in the development works,” he further said

Prasad also noted that all 8,743 panchayats in Bihar, except a few, have been connected with the high-speed broadband network under BharatNet.

“Only 10-12 panchayats could not be connected due to their location in forest areas,” the IT minister explained.

(With agency inputs)

