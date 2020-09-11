6.4mn may have had Covid-19 by May

An estimated 6.4 million people were infected with the coronavirus disease (Covid -19) in India by early May, show the findings of the first national serosurvey conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research.

“Population-weighted seroprevalence after adjusting for test performance was 0.73 per cent... Males, living in urban slums and occupation with high risk of exposure to potentially infected persons were associated with seropositivity. A cumulative 6,468,388… adult infections were estimated in India by the early May,” said the findings published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research (IJMR).

However, till May-end the country’s official caseload was about 200,000, which is roughly 3% of the estimated cases found in the survey. The country’s current case load is close to 4.6 million, hinting at inadequate testing for the disease, experts said.

“That has always been the concern that testing was not adequate as India was largely testing symptomatic cases and asymptomatic positives is a huge number that may have been missed. It was important to cast the net wide, more so for asymptomatic people. It only boils down to the fact that we need to increase our testing,” said Dr Lalit Kant, former head, epidemiology and communicable diseases, ICMR.

As part of the community-based survey, which was held from May 11 to June 20, a total of 30,283 households were visited and 28,000 individuals were enrolled for the study across 21 states. According to the survey, those between the age group of 18-45 years were the worst-affected with 43.3% of them having developed antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. Those with a past infection between 46 and 60 years of age comprised 39.5% of the sampled individuals.

“The results, however, appear to be more correct to the ground reality at that point in time, and it is a huge number” said Dr Kant.

The published literature indicates that the IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 infection start appearing by the end of the first week after symptom onset and most cases are IgG positive by the end of second week, according to the researchers.