Home / India News / 6 arrested for Bihar gang rape after video surfaces

6 arrested for Bihar gang rape after video surfaces

All the six accused, identified through video footage, were arrested from their houses.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 15:25 IST

By Avinash Kumar, Hindustan Times Patna

In her statement, the woman said all the accused were drunk and that they forced her to consume liquor. (Photo: @bihar_police)

The police on Saturday arrested all six peopled allegedly involved in the gang rape of a 45-year-old woman, a crime that took place about a fortnight back in rural Patna.

The matter came to light after the video of the rape surfaced on social media on Friday. The Gaurichak police station of the state capital filed a case late Friday night.

Patna SSP Upendra Sharma and City SP (East) Jitendra Kumar enquired about the matter. All the six accused, identified through video footage, were arrested from their houses. They have been booked under various sections of the IPC and IT Act.

The woman, a domestic help, was on the way to her village when the incident took place. After she got off from an auto-rickshaw, one of the accused offered her to drop her home on his motorbike.



The man driving the motorcycle took her to an isolated place where the others joined him. All of them took turns to rape her. The accused filmed the crime on mobile.

On the same night, they dropped her near her home and threatened to kill her family members if she spoke about her ordeal. After the video went viral, the police traced her. She was brought to a police station, where her statement was recorded.

In her statement, she said all the accused were drunk and that they forced her to consume liquor.

