6 BJP workers in Indore booked for violating prohibitory orders amid pandemic

The Madhya Pradesh police lodged three first information reports in Indore on Wednesday against six BJP workers including the party’s district chief for violating prohibitory orders by taking out processions amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The police action came after video clips went viral on social media in which a large number of women were seen participating in ‘kalash yatras’ purportedly organised by BJP workers in different parts of Sanver assembly constituency in the past few days. Sanver is one of the 27 assembly constituencies where bye-elections are due by the end of November.

Minister for water resources Tulsi Silavat is expected to contest bypoll from Sanver to retain his position as the minister as he is not a member of the state assembly.

Deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, Indore Harinarayanchari Mishra said, “One of the FIRs was lodged by Sanver police station against Rajesh Sonkar and Bhagwan Singh, another by the same police station against Subhash Chaudhary and Vinod and the third FIR was lodged by Chandravatiganj police station against Satish Malviya and Antar Dayal.”

Rajesh Sonkar is the BJP district chief in Indore.

The DIG said, “There is a ban on procession, gathering and all kinds of public programmes in view of Covid situation. The FIRs were lodged under section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, no arrest has been made so far in this connection.”

Earlier, police had lodged an FIR earlier against 34 Congress workers on September 2 for organising a rally in the same constituency, under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).

State Congress president’s media coordinator Narendra Saluja said, “The police and administration should act in an impartial manner. They should take action against BJP workers and leaders in the same manner in which they acted against organisers of other programmes. The organisers of Kalash Yatra in Sanver should be booked under the National Security Act.”

The BJP denied that it organised the kalash yatra.

“BJP didn’t organise the Kalash yatra. It was organised by local people,” Sonkar said.