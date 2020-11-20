Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / 6 children among 14 killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh

6 children among 14 killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh

The accident took place at a spot on the Prayagraj-Lucknow highway that falls under the jurisdiction of Manikpur police station, ANI reported.

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 07:23 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

At least 14 people died in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh on Thursday night. (ANI Photo )

Fourteen people, including six children, were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh late on Thursday night, according to news agency ANI.

The accident took place at a spot on the Prayagraj-Lucknow highway that falls under the jurisdiction of Manikpur police station, ANI reported.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the road accident and has directed senior officials to reach the spot and provide all possible assistance, his office was quoted as saying.

More details are awaited.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Spotlight on Ladakh, China secretly made moves in central, Sikkim and eastern sectors
Nov 20, 2020 07:32 IST
6 children among 14 killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh
Nov 20, 2020 07:23 IST
HTLS 2020: We decided to bet so that lives could be saved, says Adar Poonawalla
Nov 20, 2020 05:03 IST
WHO advises against Gilead’s Remdesivir for all hospitalised Covid-19 patients
Nov 20, 2020 05:48 IST

latest news

Winter arrives early in some parts of NW India; Delhi records 7.9°C
Nov 20, 2020 08:07 IST
Pfizer and BioNTech to seek emergency Covid-19 vaccine approval in US Friday
Nov 20, 2020 08:01 IST
Rafael Nadal overpowers Tsitsipas to reach ATP semis
Nov 20, 2020 08:02 IST
Singer Bobby Brown’s son found dead at Los Angeles home
Nov 20, 2020 08:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.