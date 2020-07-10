Sections
Home / India News / ‘6 dead, 12 still on the run’: UP Police on Kanpur shootout in which 8 cops were killed

The man who planned the killing, gangster Vikas Dubey, was eliminated in an encounter on Friday morning. Dubey was arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Thursday after being on the run since the shootout.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 14:11 IST

By Rohit K Singh | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Gangster Vikas Dubey was arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Thursday. He was killed in an encounter on Friday. (PTI File Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday said that 12 criminals, who attacked a police team in Kanpur’s Bikru village on July 3, are still on the run. Eight policemen were killed in the gunfight.

“In this case, so far, three people have been arrested, six accused killed and seven people sent to jail (under section 120B IPC). Twelve wanted criminals are still absconding,” Prashant Kumar, ADG (Law and Order), said at a press briefing.

The police had been aggressively pursuing Dubey and a massive manhunt was launched which spanned across three states. Many of those connected to Dubey, including his relatives, were taken into custody and questioned. Many of his aides were killed in police encounters in different cities.



Along with the chase, the police had also launched an investigation about how Dubey got the information about the raid on July 3. It revealed a nexus between the gangster and the local cops, who alerted him about every movement of the police.

The Station Officer of Chaubeypur, Vinay Tiwari, emerged as the biggest link and he along with other sub-inspectors was suspended and arrested. The investigators also found out about the caste factor at play.

Dubey was a dreaded criminal, who had more than 60 cases against him. Eleven of those were of murder.

Among his long list of criminal charges was the murder of BJP leader and UP minister inside a police station in 2001.

